Modi-Xi Summit Latest Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping's Meeting Underway In Kovalam

After nearly two-and-a-half hours of "open and cordial" one-on-one free-wheeling talks on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will again meet today in Mamalllapuram to continue their talks. Following the one-on-one meeting, India and China will hold delegation level talks including top officials.
