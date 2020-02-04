MNS posters to drive out 'Bangladeshis' put up in Maharashtra's Raigad

Posters were put up by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Panvel area of Raigad district. The poster stated 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you'll be driven out in MNS style'. Posters also show the pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son and party leader Amit Thackeray.
