MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Arrested After Misbehaving With BMC Workers In Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande misbehaved with BMC workers on Nov 01. Police arrested 4 people in this regard. The court has sent them to police custody till Nov 14. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers were removing cardboard lanterns with the party's symbol on it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)