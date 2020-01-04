Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st T20I match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

India is all set to play against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20Is series. The series will begin from January 05. Men in Blue were seen practicing at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam’s Guwahati ahead of first T20I match against Sri Lanka. The final match of the series will be played on January 10.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)