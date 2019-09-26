Mehul Choksi Is A Crook, Will Be Deported Ultimately: Antigua PM Gaston Browne

While speaking to ANI, on the issue of extradition of Mehul Choksi who is absconding from India and residing in Antigua & Barbuda, country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Mehul Choksi is a crook and will be deported ultimately after he exhausts all his options. “Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he doesn't add value to our country.
