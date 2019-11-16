Marjaavaan public review : Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish, Tara Sutaria movie recieves mixed response

The much awaited Bollywood movie ‘Marjaavaan’ released on November 15. The film features actors Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. While speaking to ANI, a moviegoer said, “The movie was quite boring and it reminded me of some old storyline.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)