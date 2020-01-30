Man brandishes gun at Jamia students, detained

An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol at students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, police said. The man, who has been identified as Gopal according to his Facebook profile, was overpowered by protesters.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)