Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga will be retiring from ODI cricket after the first game of the three-match series against Bangladesh, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed on Monday. Malinga is Sri Lanka's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket and has scalped 335 wickets in the format so far. Only Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas have more wickets than him in ODI cricket.