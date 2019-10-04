Maharashtra Polls: CM Fadnavis Meets Nitin Gadkari Ahead Of Filing Nomination

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at latter’s residence in Nagpur on October 04. Fadnavis will file his nomination later today from Nagpur South West constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on October 21, and results will be declared on October 24.
