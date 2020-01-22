Maharashtra government declares ‘Tanhaji’ tax free

Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has been declared tax free by Maharashtra government. Move came days after Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting to declare ‘Tanhaji’ tax free. The movie shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.
