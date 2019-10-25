Maharashtra Elections Results- BJP, Shiv Sena Will Go Ahead With Pre-Decided Plan In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that BJP and Shiv Sena will go ahead with “what has been decided” between the two parties. “What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right,” Fadnavis added. As per official trends by the Election Commission, Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West constituency.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)