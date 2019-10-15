Maharashtra Assembly Elections: CM Fadnavis BJP Releases Party Manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis released party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Several other party leaders were also present. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and result will be declared on October 24.
