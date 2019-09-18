Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019, CM Fadnavis Maha Janadesh Yatra In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis held a public rally in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on September 17. The rally started from Tararani Chowk to Radhanagari. Thousands of supporters participated in the rally. The rally was held ahead of the assembly elections and aimed to seek votes and present the performance report of the state government.
