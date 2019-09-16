Live Updates: 13 Dead After Boat Capsizes In AP’s Godavari River, Rescue Operation Underway

In a major tragedy, 11 people died on Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 persons onboard capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families.
