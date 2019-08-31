Lalbaugcha Raja's First Look Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

One of the most popular idols of lord Ganpati was unveiled at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai today. The iconic idol has a twitter handle where aarti will be live streamed. This year theme of Lalbaugcha Raja is India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India on September 2.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)