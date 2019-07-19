K’taka Police Arrives At St George Hospital To Meet Congress MLA Shrimant Patil

Karnataka Police accompanied by Mumbai Police arrived at St. George Hospital to meet the Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was admitted there following the chest pain. On Thursday, the Karnataka Congress had claimed the BJP has “abducted” its MLA Shrimant Patil, ahead of the trust vote of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy -led government.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)