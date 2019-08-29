Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 29: Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905. India celebrates National Sports Day to honour Dhyan Chand, who won gold medal thrice in Olympics.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)