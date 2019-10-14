King Of Netherlands Meets PM Modi In Delhi

King of Netherlands Willem-Alexander met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14 in the national capital. The King of Netherlands is on five-day visit to India and had arrived in New Delhi on late night of October 13. He also received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Willem-Alexander is also accompanied by Queen Maxima.
