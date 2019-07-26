Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute At National War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute at National War Memorial to soldiers martyred in Kargil War. Nation today is celebrating 20 years of Kargil War to rekindle the proud and valour of Kargil soldiers. Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan which took place in 1999.
