Kanhaiya Kumar denies seeing Deepika inside JNU campus during protest

CPI (M) leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar joined protest at JNU campus on Jan 07 against violence in campus. Deepika also joined the protest to show solidarity with students. However, Kumar denied seeing the actress in the campus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)