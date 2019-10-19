Kamlesh Tiwari Murder FULL STORY: Who Is The Former Hindu Mahasabha Leader And Why Was He Jailed?

Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead on Friday in Lucknow.
Tiwari was shot at Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. The leader was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. The assailants managed to flee the spot.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)