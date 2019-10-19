Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case: Prima Facie This Was A Radical Killing, Says UP DGP

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on October 19, Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh on Hindu Samaj Party chief, Kamlesh Tiwari murder case said, “Prima facie this was a radical killing, these people were radicalized by the speech that he (Kamlesh Tiwari) gave in 2015, but much more can come out when we catch hold of the remaining criminals.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)