Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case: Both Main Accused Arrested By Gujarat ATS

In the latest development in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed two main accused. The accused persons have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27). They both were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat Rajasthan border.
