Juhi Chawla, Dilip Tahil join BJP’s protest over JNU violence, CAA

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders staged protest against recent turbulence in the country. The protest was held at Veer Savarkar Smarak in Mumbai. Several Bollywood personalities including Juhi Chawla and Dilip Tahil were present at the event. Protesters raised their concern over anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.
