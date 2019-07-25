Judgementall Hai Kya Special Screening For B-town celebs | Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar And Many

Bollywood celebrities attended special screening of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ in Mumbai. Bollywood actors Maniesh Paul, Amyra Dastur and Arjun Bijlani were in attendance. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Swara Bhaskar has also glammed up the event with their presence. ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ has Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)