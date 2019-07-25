Judgementall Hai Kya Special Screening For B-town celebs | Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar And Many

Bollywood celebrities attended special screening of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ in Mumbai. Bollywood actors Maniesh Paul, Amyra Dastur and Arjun Bijlani were in attendance. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Swara Bhaskar has also glammed up the event with their presence. ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ has Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.