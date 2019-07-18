Judgement Positive, Pakistan Will Realise Their Mistake And Will Return Jadhav: VK Singh

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, Union Minister VK Singh on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s verdict said, “The judgement is positive. Hopefully, Pakistan will realise their mistake and will take action to ensure that justice is prevailed and will return India.” Earlier, the ICJ ruled in favour of India and put a stay order on Jadhav's death sentence handed out by a Pakistani court.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)