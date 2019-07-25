Joint Operations Team Captures LeT Terrorist Alive In Doda

A joint operation team of the police and 26 Rashtriya Rifles arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, on Wednesday. The team also recovered one AK, one magazine, a pouch and other edible items from him. The militant had previously been 'seriously injured' in an encounter with the armed forces on June 22 and had since been hiding in the forest area.