JNU Students Continue Protest Outside Campus Over Fee Hike

A massive scuffle broke out between the protesting students and police outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on November 11. The protest was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over different issues including fee hike outside the university campus.
