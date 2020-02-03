Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage ablaze with their performances at Super Bowl Show 2020

Two Latinas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, set the stage on fire at the grand event in Miami. The two artists, who are known to give stunning stage performances, put together charismatic performances as they took the stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)