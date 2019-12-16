Jamia student removes shirt, demands action against Delhi Police

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University removed his shirt and sat at the gate of university on December 16, demanding action against Delhi Police which was accused by students of violent crackdown at the university. During midnight, the protest was carried outside Delhi Police Headquarters against their action at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
