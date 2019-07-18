ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 on July 22

The launch of Chandrayaan-2, which was called off earlier due to a technical glitch, has been rescheduled to July 22 at 2:43 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday. Late on Monday night, in a last-minute revision of schedule, the ISRO announced that the launch of India's second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2' has been called off due to a technical snag.
