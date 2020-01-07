Iran bids farewell to Qasem Soleimani

Massive procession was taken out for the last rites of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iran's Kerman on January 07. Soleimani was killed in an US airstrike on President Donald Trump's orders on January 03. Iran has vowed 'severe revenge' for the death of Soleimani.
