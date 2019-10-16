INX Media Case: ED Arrests P Chidambaram After Questioning Him At Tihar Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached Tihar Jail to interrogate Congress leader P Chidambaram on October 16. Yesterday, a special court had allowed three ED officials to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX media money laundering case. Currently, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail and case is probed by CBI.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)