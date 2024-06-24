International Music Artist Anushka Jag Has Released Her Latest Single “Khushi Khushii”

Anushka Jag, the celebrated international music artist, has just released her latest single "Khushi Khushi." Following her earlier songs like "Rebirth," "Taboo," and "Hurricane," this track was eagerly awaited by many. Accompanied by a vibrant animated video, Anushka's artistry promises a fresh new experience for her audience. Anushka's music stands out thanks to her unique voice and soul-stirring performances that reflect her diverse cultural influences.

Her blend of exotic Indian melodies and rhythms has given rise to a music style that resonates globally, appealing not only to the expansive Indian diaspora but also crossing boundaries of race and age. Driven by the positive reception of her initial releases, Anushka has ventured into composing songs that have been crafted in prestigious music hubs like London and LA, collaborating with industry elites like Doyle Bramhall II, known for his work with Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton. Speaking about the track she says " Khushi Khushi falls into a genre I call ‘spiritual pop’. In a nutshell the song is about keeping the key to your happiness in your own pocket… not someone else’s.

This is the basis of Hindu philosophy which I’m a keen student of. While the theme is spiritual the lyrics are written in a contemporary, youthful style with a catchy, singable melody and modern production. The title is in Hindi but the rest of the lyrics are in English so that it can also appeal to a wider audience. I wrote the song with my LA based producer Duddy Brown, and we recorded it there. I do believe that Khushi can appeal to a wide range of people since it’s very relatable’.

Her musical explorations have taken her to cities like New York and LA, where she immersed herself as a musical tourist, absorbing live performances, and collaborating with seasoned professionals in the guidance of Jennifer O Neil, an esteemed A&R consultant.

Furthermore, Anushka's collaborations with renowned figures such as Jennifer O'Neill, John Jones, Duddy Brown, Danni Poppitt, and Kyle Kelso showcase her commitment to crafting exceptional music. With each new project, Anushka continues to push boundaries, offering a musical journey that captivates audiences worldwide. Check out the video for "Khushi Khushi" which is another testament to Anushka Jag's musical prowess and artistry.