Indian Cricketers Condoles Demise Of Sushma Swaraj

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, and various personalities from the sports fraternity offered condolences on the demise of the 67-year-old leader. "Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)