IND vs WI: Happy with my performance, says Kuldeep Yadav, after the hattrick

Indian Cricket Team bowler Kuldeep Yadav said that he is happy with his performance in 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep Yadav is only the bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in the history of international cricket. Team India put in a power-packed all-round performance in Visakhapatnam with both bat and ball to level the 3-ODI series on 1-1.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)