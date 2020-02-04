Ind vs NZ ODI: ‘Men in Blue’ gear up to lock horns with ‘Kiwis’

After massive win of 5-0 in recently-concluded T20I against New Zealand, team India is all set to lock horns again with Kiwis for ODI. ‘Men in Blue’ were seen practicing in New Zealand’s Hamilton ahead of the match. The first ODI between the two teams will be played on February 05.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)