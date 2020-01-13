IND vs AUS: ‘Men in Blue’ gear up for 1st ODI match against Australia

India is all set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series will commence from January 14. Men in Blue were seen practicing at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 12 ahead of the first ODI match against Aussies. The final match of the series will be played on January 19 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
