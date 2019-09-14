Imran Khan’s Muzaffarabad Rally Has Been A Flop Show: PoK Political Activist

Political Activist from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Amjad Ayub Mirza said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Muzaffarabad rally was a flop show. “Imran Khan's rally in Muzaffarabad (PoK) has been a flop show, people were loaded in trucks from Abbottabad & Rawalpindi for the rally. People in PoK have boycotted the rally completely.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)