I Hope Hima Das Continues Her Good Performance In Olympics 2020, Says Her Coach

Nipon Das, coach of Sprinter Hima Das, expressed his happiness over Indian ace sprinter Hima Das’s performance. The 19-year-old Indian ace sprinter Hima Das has so far bagged five gold medals in this month alone. Nipon Das said, “I am very happy with the way she has performed. I pray she does well in upcoming events. I hope she performs the same way in 2020 Olympics.”
