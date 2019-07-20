Hrithik Roshan promotes ‘Super 30’ in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting this movie ‘Super 30’ in Mumbai. After a good opening weekend on July 12 and steady run through the week, Roshan's latest release has earned Rs. 75.85 cr. crore within first 7 days of its release. The film’s business got affected as it is facing competition with ‘The Lion King’.
