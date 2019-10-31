Housefull 4 Enters 100 crore, Akshay Equals Salman

The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge and Riteish Deshmukh.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)