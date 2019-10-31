Housefull 4 Enters 100 crore, Akshay Equals Salman

The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge and Riteish Deshmukh.