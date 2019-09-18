Hope India, Pak Resolve Kashmir Issue Bilaterally, Says Outgoing Kazakh Envoy

Outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, Bulat Sarsenbayev on September 17 expressed hope that India and Pakistan would bilaterally iron out their differences over Kashmir issue. "We are monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan. For us, both countries are close countries. We are next to each other. Both countries should find some solutions.
