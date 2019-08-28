Home Minister Amit Shah attends the 49th foundation day celebrations of BPR&D as chief guest

New Delhi, Aug 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 49th Foundation Day of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Shah was the chief guest at the event. Shah lighted a lamp to inaugurate the event. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was also present at the event.
