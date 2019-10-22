Heavy Rains Lead To Water-Logging In Several Parts Of Pune

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 22 (fpj): After witnessing heavy rainfall, the Pune city of Maharashtra witnessed water-logging at several places. Parts of Pune are deluged in water, making it more difficult for the commuters. Water-logging took place in Kondhwa and Sahakar Nagar areas of Pune.
