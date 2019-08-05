Heavy Rainfall Maharashtra: Passengers Strand At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus In Mumbai

Passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. 12 trains have been cancelled, 6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled and 1 each diverted and rescheduled in the state. The action has been taken due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging and boulder fall between Apta-Jite section of Central Railway. It led to inconvenience to the passengers.
