Ganesh Acharya should go to jail: Victim choreographer

Woman choreographer who was allegedly harassed by Indian choreographer Ganesh Acharya demanded justice. She also stated that Ganesh Acharya has been misusing his power. "I want justice; I want Ganesh Acharya to go to jail. He should be boycotted from the industry. He has been misusing his power," said the victim.
