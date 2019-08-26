G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Senegal President Macky Sall

Biarritz (France), Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Senegal, Macky Sall on the sidelines of the G7Summit in Biarritz. The summit commenced from August 24 in Biarritz. The summit will end on August 26. The Group of Seven (G7) is an international intergovernmental economic organization consisting of the seven largest IMF-described advanced economies in the world.