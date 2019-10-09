Friendship between PM Modi, President Xi being extended to all sectors: Chinese Envoy

Enumerating the outcomes of last year's landmark informal summit in Wuhan, the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that the mutual trust and friendship between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now being extended to all sectors, localities and peoples of the two countries.
