French Open: PV Sindhu Lost In Quarter-Finals Against Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu was knocked out in the quarter-final of French Open on October 25. India’s ace shuttler lost a highly-entertaining match against Tai Tzu Ying. The Taiwanese shuttler beat her 21-16, 24-26, 21-17 in the quarter-final in Paris. Sindhu hadn’t dropped a single game in the tournament until this match. Tai qualified for the French Open semifinals for the fifth time.
